Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 21, 2026
Bahrain says Iranian strike hit civilian industrial facility, sparking fire; IRGC says US bases targeted
Bahrain’s interior ministry says an Iranian attack hit a civilian industrial facility, sparking a fire, after warning of a “hostile threat” and telling citizens to seek shelter.
According to the ministry, preliminary information about the strike indicates material damage and no casualties.
It adds that civil defense teams are working to put out the fire at the site of the strike, which was not immediately identified.
Commenting on the strike, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it targeted two US military bases in the small Gulf country.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- In conditions for ‘unity’ coalition, Likud demands end to ‘political boycotts’ of Netanyahu, formal renunciation of ‘terror supporting’ parties
- Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro placed under intensive care for abdominal issue, hospital says
- Man killed in criminal shooting in northern Arab town of Reineh, first responders say
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