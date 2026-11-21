Bahrain’s interior ministry says an Iranian attack hit a civilian industrial facility, sparking a fire, after warning of a “hostile threat” and telling citizens to seek shelter.

According to the ministry, preliminary information about the strike indicates material damage and no casualties.

It adds that civil defense teams are working to put out the fire at the site of the strike, which was not immediately identified.

Commenting on the strike, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it targeted two US military bases in the small Gulf country.