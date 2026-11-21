B’Yachad chief Naftali Bennett reiterated on Saturday his support for a unity government with Likud led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, his first public statement since holding a two-hour meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier in the week, fueling speculation that he was considering breaking with Eisenkot’s bloc.

His declaration, which also specified a commitment to ousting Netanyahu as premier, came as Eisenkot invited the Likud party for coalition talks. Netanyahu’s Likud, in turn, issued a set of preconditions which included ending “boycotts” of Netanyahu and members of his government, without specifying he must be prime minister.

Eisenkot and his allies — Bennett, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, and Democrats leader Yair Golan — all campaigned on ending Netanyahu’s rule, but are now at odds about potentially including the Likud leader in a coalition after failing to secure a ruling majority in last month’s election.

“I am committed to establishing, together with our partners, a government of national repair led by Gadi Eisenkot,” Bennett said.

“I am also committed to ensuring that Netanyahu will not be the next prime minister,” he added, insisting that B’Yachad “will not join him {Netanyahu] or his bloc under any circumstances.”

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Likud and B’Yachad have stated the meeting Wednesday between Netanyahu and Bennett was a security briefing. But sources in the anti-Netanyahu camp led by Eisenkot portrayed it as a betrayal, because Bennett reportedly did not inform the Yashar leader about the meeting in advance.

Eisenkot, who is currently tasked with forming a government, is pursuing negotiations with Likud over a possible unity government, an option reportedly favored by Bennett, alongside separate talks with United Torah Judaism over a coalition with the ultra-Orthodox parties, which Liberman prefers.

Golan, however, has consistently urged Eisenkot to establish a minority government with support from Arab-majority parties Ra’am and the Joint List, an option Eisenkot has indicated he may pursue if negotiations with Likud and United Torah Judaism fail.

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Eisenkot on Saturday night instructed his party’s negotiating team to invite Likud representatives to a marathon round of talks, beginning with a meeting scheduled for Sunday.

In a statement, Yashar said the move was part of a “genuine and sincere effort to establish the broadest possible government,” adding that its negotiating team will “leave no stone unturned” and pursue “bold initiatives” to reach a breakthrough in coalition negotiations.

Eisenkot and Bennett reportedly met later in the evening with their bloc’s negotiation teams to prepare for the talks with Likud.

In its own statement, Likud demanded an end to “all personal attacks and incitement” along with political “boycotts” against Netanyahu, his government and political parties, an apparent challenge to Eisenkot’s refusal to serve in a Netanyahu-led government.

The published conditions did not specify that Netanyahu must remain prime minister.

While calling to lift political boycotts, the party also demanded a joint declaration committing both sides to forming a unity government only comprising parties that recognize Israel as “the nation-state of the Jewish people,” alongside a formal announcement abandoning efforts to form a government with parties it accuses of “supporting terrorism and seeking the destruction of the Jewish state.”

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The latter demand appeared aimed at Ra’am and the Joint List, which Netanyahu and his allies have repeatedly branded as supporters of terrorism in a campaign to delegitimize their participation in government and thwart Eisenkot’s efforts to form a coalition. Netanyahu’s outgoing government includes the ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit party, whose leader Itamar Ben Gvir was previously convicted of supporting a terror organization, and the Likud chief has reportedly demanded of Eisenkot that Ben Gvir be part of any unity coalition.

Likud also set out four basic principles for a unity government: recognition of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people; opposition to Palestinian statehood; maintaining Israel’s security zones in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria; and “a broad agreement” with ultra-Orthodox leaders on the status of yeshiva students, a reference to the sweeping exemptions members of the community receive from compulsory military service.

Yashar and Likud held an initial round of talks last Sunday, with no progress reported, and have since traded accusations over their commitment to forming a unity government. Reports on Friday said that during the talks, Likud demanded that Netanyahu be prime minister of a possible unity government, without Eisenkot ever assuming the premiership as part of a rotation deal.

United Torah Judaism said waiting for Eisenkot draft proposal

Also Saturday, the Kikar Hashabbat news site reported that United Torah Judaism was expecting to receive a new proposal from Eisenkot in the coming days on formalizing exemptions to military service for ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students.

Citing sources involved in ongoing coalition negotiations, the report said Rabbi Dov Landau and Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, the spiritual leaders of UTJ’s Degel HaTorah faction, rejected an earlier proposal that would have preserved military service exemptions to 3% of each conscription cohort. The rabbis reportedly instructed party representatives not to negotiate over any framework that “includes quotas or restrictions on the number of Torah scholars.”

Eisenkot and his bloc partners campaigned on ending the mass exemptions to conscription enjoyed by the Haredim and requiring them to enlist.

Liberman has since reversed course, saying he would accept an enlistment framework based on legislation he championed in 2018, which is considerably more favorable to the ultra-Orthodox parties. The failure by Netanyahu’s coalition to legislate the continuation of the exemptions is what prompted UTJ to drift away from the prime minister and toward Eisenkot.

Along with ending the draft exemptions, Bennett vowed in his statement on Saturday evening that the government “we are working to establish” would redirect economic incentives from”draft dodgers to those who serve”; form a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led onslaught; and limit prime ministerial terms to eight years in office.

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The Eisenkot bloc has vowed to establish a commission of inquiry into the October 7 attack, which Netanyahu has repeatedly come out against and reportedly made the rejection of such an investigative body a condition in talks with Yashar.

Acknowledging criticism of his outreach to the incumbent premier, Bennett said “the distrust of Netanyahu is justified,” but argued that negotiations will quickly reveal whether Likud was genuinely interested in unity or merely seeking to run down the remaining time Eisenkot has to assemble a coalition, vowing “we will not allow them to do that.”

Liberman meanwhile declared “the only way to dismantle” Netanyahu’s bloc was “to form a coalition with Shas and United Torah Judaism,” who have long supported the premier.

“There will be a political and ideological price… but I’m willing to pay it to achieve the truly important objective: replacing Netanyahu and forming a stable government that will serve for four years,” Liberman wrote on X.

Liberman also reiterated his opposition to a government that relies on the support of Ra’am and the Joint List.

“A coalition that relies on the Arab parties won’t last more than a few months,” given the “combustible security situation” in the West Bank and Gaza, Liberman said.

“Whoever wants to put an end to the Netanyahu era needs to understand the way to do that is only through dismantling his bloc,” Liberman said. “Netanyahu can be replaced only from the right, not from the left.”

Eisenkot and his partners won just 48 of the Knesset’s 120 seats in the October 27 election. Netanyahu’s governing coalition controls 53 seats after losing its parliamentary majority, with the Haredi parties controlling a cumulative 13 seats, which, if they split with Likud, would be just enough to give Eisenkot’s bloc the majority.

Ra’am and the Joint List control eight and 11 seats, respectively.

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Speaking Saturday with Channel 12 news, Democrats leader Golan said he “will not block” the formation of a coalition with the ultra-Orthodox parties, after urging a partnership with Ra’am and the Joint List. Golan also rejected the possibility of joining what he called a “fake unity government that would save Netanyahu and keep him in power.”

Channel 12 separately reported that Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas said in closed-door conversations that he remains confident Eisenkot will succeed in forming a government, despite opposition within the bloc to a coalition reliant on his party and the Joint List.

“I am not worried about Liberman’s statements or the Bennett-Netanyahu meeting,” Abbas said, according to the network. “A government headed by Eisenkot will be formed, and we have not reached the point of no return.”