Bahrain reports a second Iranian attack tonight, with its army saying air defenses intercepted a number of Iranian aerial attacks.

Shrapnel from the interceptions caused material damage but no casualties, it says, adding that Tehran was continuing its “systematic hostile approach” toward the kingdom.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in a statement carried by Iranian state news agency IRNA, says their aerospace forces had launched a combined missile-and-drone attack on US positions at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases “in retaliation for ongoing aggression and repeated violations of Iranian airspace.”

US Central Command does not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Guards’ account.