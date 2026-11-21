Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 21, 2026
Bahrain reports 2nd Iranian attack tonight; IRGC says it launched combined missile-and-drone attack on US bases
Bahrain reports a second Iranian attack tonight, with its army saying air defenses intercepted a number of Iranian aerial attacks.
Shrapnel from the interceptions caused material damage but no casualties, it says, adding that Tehran was continuing its “systematic hostile approach” toward the kingdom.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in a statement carried by Iranian state news agency IRNA, says their aerospace forces had launched a combined missile-and-drone attack on US positions at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases “in retaliation for ongoing aggression and repeated violations of Iranian airspace.”
US Central Command does not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Guards’ account.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Bahrain says Iranian strike hit civilian industrial facility, sparking fire; IRGC says US bases targeted
- In conditions for ‘unity’ coalition, Likud demands end to ‘political boycotts’ of Netanyahu, formal renunciation of ‘terror supporting’ parties
- Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro placed under intensive care for abdominal issue, hospital says
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