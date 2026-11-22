A German politician, Karoline Preisler, is attacked at an anti-Israel protest in Berlin, where she came to counterprotest, getting kicked and falling to the ground.

The Berlin Police confirm the details of the late afternoon incident in a post on X, and say the 25-year-old attacker who kicked Preisler has been taken into custody. She said she had a headache but declined medical treatment, according to the post.

An apparent photo of the incident circulating online shows Preisler lying on the ground in a white coat.

Preisler, a member of the Free Democratic Party, has repeatedly counterprotested anti-Israel demonstrations, according to the German publication Die Welt. Prior to being attacked, she posted photos on X of the demonstration and a sign reading, “only peace, zero intifada.” She added the hashtag “#FreeBerlinFromHamas” and wrote, “Trust me, I’ll hold the fort.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar praises Preisler in posts in Hebrew and German, and says he spoke with her.

“I thanked fer for standing with Israel, and told her that her steadfastness was inspiring and her courage of heart was admirable,” he writes. “We’re all with you, Karoline. Thank you for who you are.”

The chairman of Preisler’s party, Wolfgang Kubicki, also writes a post praising her.

“The entire FDP stands behind Karoline Preisler in her courageous fight against antisemitism,” he writes in German. “And to the attackers: Your hatred will not prevail. You will yet feel what the liberal rule of law is capable of.”

He wishes her a “full and speedy recovery.”