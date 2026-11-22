Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 22, 2026
Houthis say 6 wounded in strike on Yemen’s Sanaa
The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen reported an airstrike in the capital, Sanaa.
Anees al-Asbahi, a spokesman for the Houthi-run Health Ministry, says the strike hit a fuel station operated by the state-run oil company and wounded six workers.
The strike also damaged the company’s building, al-Asbahi says.
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