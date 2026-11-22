Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 22, 2026
Haredi protesters block light rail on Jerusalem’s Bar Lev Boulevard
Dozens of Haredi protesters have blocked the light rail on Jerusalem’s Bar Lev Boulevard, causing traffic disruptions in the area.
Police say they are on the scene and preparing to disperse the protesters.
The men are apparently protesting against the arrests of draft dodgers from their community.
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