SUQAYLABIYAH, Syria (AFP) — When Amina saw her nephew’s motorbike knocked onto the ground and a car speeding away from his home in central Syria, she thought there had been a crash.

Instead, 38-year-old jeweler Maher Sankari had been kidnapped, an incident that plunged the Christian town of Suqaylabiyah into fear and prompted church leaders to demand authorities take action against repeated attacks and kidnappings of Christians.

Sankari’s captors are demanding an eye-watering ransom of 120 kilograms (265 pounds) of gold.

“I was in the garden of my home, I heard a crash and thought there had been an accident,” said Amina, 75, from outside her house next to her nephew’s villa. “I went to the gate and saw a car with tinted windows speeding away, and his motorbike on the ground.”

“I told his wife to go to the hospitals, that maybe he had been taken there. We didn’t realize he had been kidnapped. She went but found no trace of him,” she said, wearing a winter coat.

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“Maher is a good person who treats people well and loves animals… I hope he returns safely to his wife and children,” she added.

مراسل شام TV في حماة: مسير بالشموع لعدد من أهالي بلدة السقيلبية بريف #حماة للمطالبة بالإفراج عن المعتقلين والمختطفين#Sham_TV #الحقيقة_كاملة pic.twitter.com/D9wVHE5H4d — Sham TV (@Sham__TV) November 18, 2026

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Surveillance footage seen by AFP shows the car hitting Sankari on his motorbike outside his home on the morning of October 19, before assailants drag him away.

According to relatives, the kidnappers contacted the family on messaging app Telegram, demanding the gold ransom and sending images showing Sankari gagged, shackled and with horrific bruising.

The family is wracked with fear and grief. Sankari’s wife said she hopes he will return “safe and sound” to their young children, aged three and four.

A relative told AFP that family members were putting their trust in Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Interior Minister Anas Khattab and the security forces to secure his release.

Islamist authorities took power nearly two years ago after ousting longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad. They have promised to protect minorities. But security in Syria remains fragile after more than 13 years of civil war during which weapons flooded the country, armed factions vied for power and most of the population was plunged into poverty.

Last year saw sectarian bloodshed in the country’s coastal heartland of the Alawite minority, and in southern Syria’s Druze-majority Sweida province, as well as a deadly suicide attack on a Damascus church.

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Suqaylabiyah celebrated its first Christmas after Assad’s 2024 ouster in shock after hooded fighters torched the town’s Christmas tree, sparking anger and a protest march in Damascus.

In March this year, tensions between local residents and armed men from neighboring Muslim villages saw shops in Suqaylabiyah vandalized and cars burned.

Town residents this week held a candlelit solidarity march calling for Sankari’s release.

Retired teacher Farida Esber, 62, said that “we hope the state, the patriarchs and the churches stand in solidarity with [Sankari] and work to free him, for the sake of his family and children.”

“They’re demanding a ransom that even the central bank couldn’t pay,” she told AFP, wearing black and standing in front of one of the town’s churches. “People go out and don’t know whether they’ll come back or not,” she added.

Three Syrian church leaders this week condemned “a series of heinous and recurring attacks targeting the Syrian people, and Christians in particular.”

The patriarchs highlighted Sankari’s case and said an archbishop had recently been attacked in Homs in central Syria and his office ransacked.

“The recurrence of these incidents, without any response or tangible results on the part of the authorities, confronts us… with a grave question regarding the future of Christians in this country,” they said.

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In recent days, video has also circulated of another kidnapped Christian resident of Hama province pleading for his relatives to sell their property to secure a ransom of $100,000.

The presence of Christians in Syria has dwindled from about one million people before the civil war erupted in 2011 to fewer than 300,000 because of waves of displacement and emigration, according to estimates by experts.

“People are afraid,” said local official and tailor Souheil al-Farrouh, 63, at his workshop, showing a photo on his phone of Sankari and his children. “All we’re asking for is security and safety.”