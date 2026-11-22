Palestinian media outlets report that settlers set fire to several vehicles and homes in the village of Deir al-Sudan overnight. Footage shows multiple fires burning near homes in the village.

Footage was also published showing vehicles set ablaze in two other villages in the area — Deir Abu Mash’al and Kafr Malik. In Kafr Malik, graffiti reading “Greetings from Susya” was also spray-painted, apparently referring to the recent evacuation of an outpost in the Susya area.

There have been no reports of injuries so far.

مستوطنون يحرقون مركبات الفلسطينيين ويخطّون شعارات معادية خلال هجومهم على قرية دير أبو مشعل شمال غرب رام الله. pic.twitter.com/2SoVkW2aRS — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 22, 2026

عاجل | مستوطنون يضرمون النيران في مركبات الفلسطينيين خلال هجومهم على قرية كفر مالك شمال شرق رام الله. pic.twitter.com/39SdQryPiM — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 22, 2026

???? فيديو | مستوطنون يحرقون مركبات المواطنين في قرية دير السودان شمال غرب رام الله. pic.twitter.com/IUz4DjW7Kz — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) November 21, 2026