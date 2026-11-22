Negotiators at the United Nations climate conference are being asked to consider a last-minute proposal by Turkish officials, an attempt to reach an agreement and salvage the talks that have stretched into a second day of overtime and been characterized by sharp disagreements over how, and whether, to confront the root cause of global temperature rise.

Turkish environment minister Murat Kurum, president of the two-week talks in Antalya, Turkey, called COP31, says he has “a text which all parties can agree to.” The text is not immediately made public and it is unclear if negotiators have received the wording, giving nations only a few hours to submit objections and changes.

Key issues have bogged down the negotiations. They include the amount of concerted effort by countries to wean themselves from fossil fuels including coal, oil and gas, which are the main drivers of climate change, whether to encourage industrial carbon capture and storage of pollutants and whether ramping up electricity should only be done with renewables such as wind and solar or also involve other energy sources including natural gas and coal.

“Outside of this hall there are people who are living with the effects of climate change,” Kurum tells negotiators early Sunday. “The children, the parents are waiting for this.”

Talks were scheduled to end Friday and work crews boxed up the venue Saturday, although it is common for negotiations to go beyond the scheduled time.

This year’s negotiations have drawn strong condemnation for failing to mention fossil fuels in an earlier draft of the final agreement. The document is meant to address how the world will deal with climate change, which drives heat waves, floods and other disasters.