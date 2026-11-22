Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan claims that Israel could use its support of the Druze to launch an operation in Syria, and warns that such an attack could lead to a wider conflict in the region.

Fidan, in an interview with Turkish media, says Israel is providing ongoing military equipment and support to a Druze tribe in Syria, and may use that support to provoke the Syrian army and launch an attack.

He adds that Turkey has discussed such a scenario with European and American officials.

Israel bombed Syrian forces last year in support of the Druze amid clashes in Druze-majority Sweida. In August, it struck a Syrian airbase where it said Turkey was planning to deploy forces.