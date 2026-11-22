Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 22, 2026
Turkish foreign minister warns of potential Israeli operation in Syria
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan claims that Israel could use its support of the Druze to launch an operation in Syria, and warns that such an attack could lead to a wider conflict in the region.
Fidan, in an interview with Turkish media, says Israel is providing ongoing military equipment and support to a Druze tribe in Syria, and may use that support to provoke the Syrian army and launch an attack.
He adds that Turkey has discussed such a scenario with European and American officials.
Israel bombed Syrian forces last year in support of the Druze amid clashes in Druze-majority Sweida. In August, it struck a Syrian airbase where it said Turkey was planning to deploy forces.
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