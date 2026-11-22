Hakeem Jeffries, the New York Democratic congressman poised to become the speaker of the US House of Representatives next year, said he plans to advance legislation imposing sanctions on violent West Bank settlers and Palestinian terror groups within his first 100 days on the job.

In an interview on Saturday with The New York Times, Jeffries also said he would discuss two other bills with representatives from his party: one that would impose broader sanctions on settlement expansion, and another that would prohibit some US arms sales to Israel. But he repeatedly declined to say that he would endorse either of those measures.

Jeffries, who was endorsed in this year’s election by the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, has drawn criticism from the progressive wing of his party for his longtime support of Israel.

Beginning in January, he is expected to become Speaker of the House with a large Democratic majority, and will likely face pressure to advance legislation targeting US military support for Israel as well as action against West Bank settlements. Israel’s favorability among Democrats has plummeted since the start of the Gaza war, which began with the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, onslaught. The US midterm elections saw a group of vocal opponents of Israel win seats in Congress.

Jeffries said in the interview, regarding Israel, that “the current construct is not sustainable, and it needs to change,” and said the destruction in Gaza is “unacceptable, unsustainable and un-American.” He called for increased entry of humanitarian aid and supplies into Gaza. He also pushed for assertive American action toward a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

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But he declined to disavow support from AIPAC, and claimed that support from the lobby does not influence how representatives vote. He noted that, shortly before the midterms, AIPAC announced that it would stop giving money directly to candidates — though it also said it would maintain its Super PAC, and would encourage individuals to donate to candidates.

“I presume that the reason why it’s become an issue is because people are suggesting that members of Congress are somehow bought and paid for,” he said. “When I talk to members of Congress, they’re voting their districts, regardless of who they may be raising money from.”

In the interview, Jeffries was repeatedly asked about two bills, each of which has dozens of Democratic co-sponsors. One is called the Block the Bombs Act, and would ban some US arms sales to Israel. The other is called the Stop the Settlements Act, and would sanction any entity or person involved in establishing or populating new settlements or outposts.

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“I haven’t articulated a position one way or the other,” he said. Pressed on the bills, he added that they would be subject to “a conversation about the steps that we need to take together as a caucus.”

He said that his priority, when it comes to Israel-related legislation, would be the West Bank Violence Prevention Act, which enshrines sanctions that were put in place under former US president Joe Biden, then repealed by President Donald Trump. The bill would sanction people or groups that undermine West Bank security or commit acts of violence. It would apply to both Israelis and Palestinians. Biden instituted the sanctions amid a surge in settler violence in recent years.

Jeffries predicted that there would be “strong support” among Democrats for that bill, and that he plans to act on it in his first 100 days.

“I believe we should move on it early in the new Congress as a meaningful step forward to changing the conditions on the ground and hopefully meaningfully improving the relationship between Israel and the Palestinian people in the march toward two states for two people,” he said.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries: We have to enact dramatic change in terms of the direction of the way things have been going in both the West Bank and in Gaza. Advertisement The death, the destruction, the devastation that has been experienced in Gaza by Palestinian civilians is… pic.twitter.com/yf53DPmxhJ — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 21, 2026

The fate of any bill passed by the House would be uncertain. While there is a Democratic majority in the Senate as well, Republicans could filibuster the bills there, and Trump has the power to veto them.

Regarding Gaza, Jeffries said the US should prioritize getting more aid into the war-torn territory, as well as medicine and housing. He also said Gazans, most of whom live in crowded tent cities, should have clean water and air.

“What I’ve said is that we have to enact dramatic change in terms of the direction of the way things have been going in both the West Bank and in Gaza,” he said. “The death, the destruction, the devastation that has been experienced in Gaza by Palestinian civilians is unacceptable, unsustainable and un-American. And the conditions on the ground have to change.”

Hakeem Jeffries was asked by what change he'd like to see on Israel: "We have to find a path toward a just and lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinian people. To me, the foundation of that is a safe and secure Israel living side by side in peace and prosperity as a… pic.twitter.com/UA6i6wAlyy — Politics Watch (@PoliticsWatchHQ) November 21, 2026

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He also called on the US to do more to work toward a two-state solution, though he did not outline how the government could pursue that goal, which successive administrations have tried and failed to achieve.

“We have to find a path toward a just and lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinian people,” he said. “To me, the foundation of that is a safe and secure Israel living side by side in peace and prosperity as a Jewish and democratic state with an independent Palestinian state that provides dignity and self-determination for the Palestinian people.”

He continued, “That has to be the North Star. And I think it’s fair to say that the US commitment to the two-state solution has left a lot to be desired for decades.”

Moving forward, he said, “I think we’ve got to make sure that we revive and renew that commitment with everything we’ve got.”