Police take testimony from Palestinian stall owners whose goods were filmed being stolen by settlers

Police tells The Times of Israel that they took testimony from the owners of a stall in the village of Fandaqumiya near Jenin, where settlers were filmed stealing goods last week.

Footage widely circulated on social media in recent days shows settlers loading produce from the fruit and vegetable stall onto a pickup truck as the Palestinians stand nearby.

مستوطنون إسرائيليون يسرقون بضائع من بائع فلسطيني في بلدة الفندقومية جنوب جنين بالضفة الغربية. pic.twitter.com/mji9rEe4fK — Hisham Abu Shaqrah | هشام أبو شقرة (@HShaqrah) November 20, 2026

مستوطنون إسرائيليون يسرقون خضاراً وفواكه من بسطة بائع فلسطيني في بلدة الفندقومية جنوب جنين pic.twitter.com/Cg9Er1Y55D — العربي الجديد (@alaraby_ar) November 20, 2026