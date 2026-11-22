Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 22, 2026
Bahrain says 2 injured, one critically, in Iranian attacks yesterday
Bahrain says two people were injured, one critically, in Iranian attacks yesterday.
“As a result of the heinous Iranian attacks on the Kingdom of Bahrain yesterday… a Bahraini citizen with a disability was injured and is in stable condition. A Pakistani resident was also injured and is in critical condition,” the Bahraini Interior Ministry says. “Both are receiving hospital treatment.”
Bahrain said yesterday that an Iranian attack had hit a civilian industrial facility, causing a fire. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they launched a missile and drone attack on US military positions in the kingdom, home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here