Bahrain says two people were injured, one critically, in Iranian attacks yesterday.

“As a result of the heinous Iranian attacks on the Kingdom of Bahrain yesterday… a Bahraini citizen with a disability was injured and is in stable condition. A Pakistani resident was also injured and is in critical condition,” the Bahraini Interior Ministry says. “Both are receiving hospital treatment.”

Bahrain said yesterday that an Iranian attack had hit a civilian industrial facility, causing a fire. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they launched a missile and drone attack on US military positions in the kingdom, home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.