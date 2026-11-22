Knesset Legal Adviser Sagit Afik says legislation that would repeal the outgoing government’s law weakening the powers of the attorney general must be transferred to a different committee, citing a conflict of interest involving MK Gilad Kariv, who is set to chair the new special committee that will begin deliberations on the bill and other judicial reform repeal measures tomorrow.

The concern stems from an ongoing investigation into Kariv over allegations that he leaked classified information from a closed-door meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in June 2023, during which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a classified security briefing. The case has been referred to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who is responsible for deciding whether to indict Kariv or close the investigation.

Kariv had previously informed Afik that he would not preside over deliberations on the legislation pertaining to the attorney general, in order to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, but would continue chairing discussions on other bills, including to repeal a law passed by the previous government to politicize the selection of judges.

In a letter to Kariv, Afik says that arrangement is insufficient, arguing that the bill concerning the attorney general should be transferred to a separate special committee not chaired by him, given the broad powers of committee chairs and Knesset ethics rules concerning lawmakers involved in legal proceedings.

Afik says Kariv may still participate in deliberations and vote on the legislation, provided he discloses his potential conflict of interest.