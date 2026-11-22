A Turkish woman was arrested during Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount for alleged incitement to terrorism, police say.

The 47-year-old tourist allegedly distributed money to Muslim worshippers and is also suspected of distributing, online and elsewhere, “incitement to and support for terrorism,” including praise for slain Hamas leaders Ahmed Yassin and Yahya Sinwar, police say, adding that the suspect is “identified with the Hamas terrorist organization.”

It’s unclear from the police statement if the woman is suspected of distributing terrorist content at the mosque compound.

Police say they seized the woman’s phone and backpack and interrogated her on suspicion of incitement to terrorism, providing services or means to perform a terrorist act and conduct that could disrupt public order.

She will be brought today before a court where police will request that her detention be extended, police say.

The Temple Mount, revered by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, is Judaism’s holiest site and the third holiest site in Islam, and has long been a flashpoint for conflict.