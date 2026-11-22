Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot condemns a series of overnight settler arson attacks on Palestinian villages in the West Bank as “Jewish terrorism in every sense of the word,” calling on the government and security establishment to take tougher action against violent settlers.

According to Palestinian media reports, settlers set fire to several vehicles and homes in the village of Deir al-Sudan overnight, while vehicles were also torched in the nearby villages of Deir Abu Mash’al and Kafr Malik, amid near-daily reports of settler violence against Palestinians.

“The acts of sabotage carried out by extremist groups setting fire to vehicles and homes undermine regional stability, endanger lives and seriously harm Israel’s national security and foreign relations,” Eisenkot writes on X.

He says that “this reality is not inevitable” but the consequences of bad leadership, namely far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich whom he accuses of bringing the West Bank “to the brink of unchecked anarchy,” urging authorities to use all available measures, including administrative detention and targeted Shin Bet operations, to stop the perpetrators.