Bereaved mother and Yashar MK Shira Shapiro says a government minister sent her a post accusing her of “standing alongside those who provide a tailwind to her son’s killers” and of creating a situation of “mother v son.”

The original post praises the bravery of Staff Sgt. Aner Shapiro, an off-duty soldier who was killed while trying to defend partygoers during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, before criticizing the lawmaker.

“A government minister chose to send me this post personally. He clarified that he does not share it, but it was important for him that I read it,” Shapiro writes.

“Words that accuse me, a bereaved mother, of complicity in tearing the nation apart, of favoring the enemies of Israel over my own brethren, and of providing a tailwind to those who seek to harm our country,” she writes.

“I read it, and I wondered how we reached a point where an Israeli minister deems it appropriate to convey such words to a mother who lost her son while he was defending the country,” Shapiro says.

“I am not asking for immunity from criticism because of the tragedy that has befallen my family. But there is a limit. There is something particularly cruel about attempting to pit a bereaved mother against her fallen son, speaking on Aner’s behalf, declaring what he would have believed, and using his memory to cast doubt upon his mother,” she writes.

“When an Israeli minister chooses to convey such words, even if he did not write them himself, he ought to ask himself what he sought to achieve. One may disagree with my methods, but no one can call into question my love for this country or the price we have paid for its sake,” Shapiro says. “My Aner gave his life so that we might continue to live here together. The very least we owe him is to never forget how to be human beings.”