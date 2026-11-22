Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 22, 2026
Reports: Likud’s Chikli sent post to Yashar’s Shapiro accusing her of standing alongside supporter’s of son’s killer
Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli is the minister who sent the post to Yashar MK Shira Shapiro accusing her of “standing alongside those who provide a tailwind to her son’s killers” and of creating a situation of “mother v son,” Hebrew-language media reports.
Multiple outlets say the minister from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party sent the post to the bereaved mother.
Earlier, Shapiro lamented “how we reached a point where an Israeli minister deems it appropriate to convey such words to a mother who lost her son while he was defending the country.”
Staff Sgt. Aner Shapiro was an off-duty soldier who was killed while trying to defend partygoers during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.
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