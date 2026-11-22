Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli is the minister who sent the post to Yashar MK Shira Shapiro accusing her of “standing alongside those who provide a tailwind to her son’s killers” and of creating a situation of “mother v son,” Hebrew-language media reports.

Multiple outlets say the minister from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party sent the post to the bereaved mother.

Earlier, Shapiro lamented “how we reached a point where an Israeli minister deems it appropriate to convey such words to a mother who lost her son while he was defending the country.”

Staff Sgt. Aner Shapiro was an off-duty soldier who was killed while trying to defend partygoers during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.