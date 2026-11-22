The IDF identifies the three Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives who were killed in an airstrike in Gaza City yesterday and falsely presented as aid workers.

They are named by the military as Ahmed Badran Nimr Suweifri, an engineering platoon commander in Islamic Jihad, along with operatives Mustafa Youssef Mustafa Rafa’i and Khaled Odeh Fathi Naim.

“At the time of the strike, the terrorists were conducting a patrol between operational positions controlled by terror organizations,” the military says.

מפקד מחלקה בגא"פ לצד מחבלים נוספים: צה"ל חושף את המחבלים שהוצגו כעובדי סיוע בהמשך לתקיפה בצפון רצועת עזה אתמול, בה הוצגו באופן שקרי שלושה מחבלים כעובדי סיוע, צה"ל חושף כעת את זהותם: אחמד בדראן נמר סואפירי, מפקד מחלקת הנדסה בגא"פ, וכן מצטפא יוסף מצטפא רפאעי וחאלד עוד פתחי נעים,… pic.twitter.com/O7aub1RNEF — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 22, 2026