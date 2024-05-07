Sgt. First Class Sharon Rahmani, 34: Police officer also had law degree

Sgt. First Class Sharon Rahmani, 34, a detective in the Negev District of the Israel Police, was killed on October 7 while battling Hamas at the Supernova music festival.

Rahmani was working as security at the rave when the Hamas onslaught began. Her shift began at 6:30 a.m., and she had arrived at the site just as the rocket fire started. Her family said that she messaged them that there was gunfire coming from every direction, and she was trying to hide in fridges at the site of the rave.

Her friend and colleague, Master Sgt. May Cohen, told Ynet that when Rahmani realized she wouldn’t make it out alive, she sent goodbye messages to her loved ones: “At 9:24 a.m. she wrote us her last message, ‘I’m full of blood,’ and sent her location.”

Cohen said Rahmani was a “warrior for justice, in her life and her work. I am sure that she tried to fight with every bit of strength she had. She was a strong girl, independent, always getting up and doing.”

She is survived by her parents, Naomi and Yehuda, and her siblings Ofir and Keren. She was buried on October 12 in Mabu’im.

During her mandatory military service, she served as a prison guard, before getting a law degree at the Ono Academic College and then joining the Israel Police. Her family said she loved karaoke, was a huge fan of Maccabi Tel Aviv and loved to party with her friends and family.

Six weeks before she was killed, her family celebrated her birthday with a big pool party, what in hindsight, they said, turned into a goodbye party.

Her sister, Keren Dery, wrote on Instagram that “Sharon was a true warrior for justice. She fought everyone’s battles and was a devoted worker and the first for every task. She always worried about the welfare of others.”

Growing up, said Keren, Sharon was “the spoiled one of the family, mom and dad’s ‘little girl.’ She loved to laugh and to be silly with her nieces and nephews, always made sure to document moments and hangouts.”

During a memorial broadcast arranged by Ynet, her mother, Naomi, said the family found out only after her death about some of her many awards and achievements.

“I was surprised by all of her success, she didn’t tell us,” Naomi said, noting that they found all sorts of certificates in her office they didn’t know about. “In the short period of her life she did so many things. She achieved what she wanted, she was assertive, determined.”

Read more Those We Have Lost stories here.