Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo accuses US Senate leader Chuck Schumer, who is Jewish, of having “entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties” that apparently influence his leadership.

In a post backing US Senate majority leader challenger Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Ruffalo says: “Israel is just one issue in a whole host of reasons Van Hollen is the right leader for our times. We need justice, we need leadership that follows the will of the people not entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties.”

The actor continues: “Does not follow entrenched fossil fuel and corporate interests, nor throws a blind eye to the hard realties we face today. Van Hollen has showed he is willing to face these difficult times with the law, with integrity and the strength and spirit to fight the social and moral corruption that has set in with age old presumptions and the comfort that comes with unchecked power over decades.”

The concept of Jews having so-called “dual loyalty” has long been deployed as an antisemitic trope, charging that Jews have divided allegiances.

Ruffalo has been accused of using antisemitic tropes in the past, but has denied that his strident criticism of Israel amounts to Jew-hatred.