Extremist Israeli settlers carried out several raids on Palestinian towns in the West Bank overnight between Saturday and Sunday, setting fire to a dozen vehicles and a number of homes in what Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot denounced as acts of “Jewish terrorism.”

According to Palestinian media outlets, settlers attacked the villages of Deir al-Sudan, Deir Abu Mash’al and Kafr Malik, all within a few kilometers of Ramallah in the central West Bank.

In Deir al-Sudan, footage showed fires burning near homes in the village.

Footage was also published showing vehicles set ablaze in Deir Abu Mash’al and Kafr Malik.

In Kafr Malik, graffiti reading “Greetings from Susya” was spray-painted, apparently referring to the recent evacuation by Israeli forces of an unauthorized settlement outpost in the Susya area.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

There were no reports of injuries as a result of the attacks.

مستوطنون يحرقون مركبات الفلسطينيين ويخطّون شعارات معادية خلال هجومهم على قرية دير أبو مشعل شمال غرب رام الله. pic.twitter.com/2SoVkW2aRS — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 22, 2026

Advertisement

Israel Police said Sunday that it opened investigations into the incidents of arson, vandalism and property damage.

Commenting on the settler attacks, Yashar leader Eisenkot — who was given the mandate to form a government after last month’s elections — condemned them as acts of “Jewish terrorism in every sense of the word” and called on the government and security establishment to take tougher action against violent settlers.

“The acts of sabotage carried out by extremist groups setting fire to vehicles and homes undermine regional stability, endanger lives and seriously harm Israel’s national security and foreign relations,” Eisenkot wrote on X.

???? فيديو | مستوطنون يحرقون مركبات المواطنين في قرية دير السودان شمال غرب رام الله. pic.twitter.com/IUz4DjW7Kz — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) November 21, 2026

“This reality is not inevitable,” Eisenkot added, but instead is the consequences of bad leadership. He accused far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of bringing the West Bank “to the brink of unchecked anarchy” and urged authorities to use all available measures, including administrative detention and targeted Shin Bet operations, to stop the perpetrators.

Advertisement

In response, Ben Gvir claimed that Eisenkot “has no idea about facts or the investigation” and derided his statement as a “down payment” to Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi in exchange for his support for a coalition government.

Also condemning the attacks as terrorism on Sunday was B’Yachad MK Yair Lapid, who said that “Jewish terrorism is the product of criminal negligence on the part of the Israeli government.”

“By remaining silent, government ministers are deliberately encouraging these pogroms,” he said. “When we form a government, we will tackle this terrorism and restore governance, law and order.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other ministers have regularly downplayed settler violence as a marginal concern, claiming that nearly all incidents are the work of a few hundred wayward youths. Attacks take place on a near-daily basis and occur in hundreds of villages and towns across the West Bank.

Police take testimony from Palestinian vendor robbed by settlers

Meanwhile, the Israel Police on Sunday morning took testimony from Palestinian stall owners whose goods were filmed being stolen by settlers on Friday.

Police told The Times of Israel that they had spoken with the owners of a stall in the village of Fandaqumiya near Jenin, where settlers were filmed stealing goods last week.

Footage widely circulated on social media in recent days showed settlers loading produce from the fruit and vegetable stall onto a pickup truck as the Palestinians stand nearby.

مستوطنون إسرائيليون يسرقون بضائع من بائع فلسطيني في بلدة الفندقومية جنوب جنين بالضفة الغربية. pic.twitter.com/mji9rEe4fK Advertisement — Hisham Abu Shaqrah | هشام أبو شقرة (@HShaqrah) November 20, 2026

Settler violence has surged in recent months, with daily attacks and harassment, and few perpetrators charged or convicted.

The attacks, some of which have targeted diplomats or the press, have sparked widespread international backlash, with critics accusing the government of condoning and even encouraging the violence, which has led to the displacement of dozens of Palestinian families.