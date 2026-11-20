Arabic media airs footage showing roughly half a dozen Israeli settlers pulling up earlier today to a Palestinian fruit and vegetable vendor’s stand in the northern West Bank village of Fandaqumiya, where they proceeded to load their pickup truck with boxes of produce and drive off without paying.

It’s unclear whether the settlers were armed, but critics of Israel’s policy in the West Bank say such incidents highlight the balance of power in the territory between settlers and Palestinians.

???? إرهاب المستوطنين الإسرائيليين يستهدف ممتلكات الفلسطينيين جنوبي جنين بالضفة الغربية المحتلة ???? مستوطنون يسرقون محتويات بسطة لبيع الفواكه على الشارع العام قرب بلدة الفندقوميةhttps://t.co/OD4LaovOsN pic.twitter.com/XvEi7s7LFt — Anadolu العربية (@aa_arabic) November 20, 2026