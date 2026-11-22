Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 22, 2026
Chance of deal at COP31 diminishing ‘by the hour,’ says EU presidency
The chance of the world securing a deal at COP31 is diminishing “by the hour,” Ireland’s Climate and Energy Minister Darragh O’Brien says as the climate talks pushed deep into extra time.
A proposed agreement “lacks the climate ambition that is needed to tackle this climate crisis. We’re very disappointed by that,” says O’Brien, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency.
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