Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 22, 2026
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted Houthi drone targeting Riyadh
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
The Saudi-led anti-Houthi coalition says it intercepted a drone launched by the Yemeni Iran-backed group at the Saudi capital of Riyadh.
Overnight, it intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Houthis at the kingdom.
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