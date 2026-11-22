Syrian authorities announce the destruction of large quantities of narcotics, including 400 million Captagon pills seized by security forces in multiple operations.

“Large quantities of narcotic and psychotropic substances seized during various security operations were destroyed in batches,” the drug enforcement department announces in a statement carried by state news agency SANA.

It adds that the quantities destroyed included “400 million Captagon pills, 12.2 tonnes of hashish, in addition to 2.3 tonnes of cannabis plants, six kilograms of heroin, as well as 5.4 million narcotic pills.”

“Tools and equipment used in smuggling, concealment, transport, and manufacture, including chemical substances,” were also destroyed.

Synthetic stimulant Captagon became Syria’s largest export after the civil war began in 2011, flooding the region and becoming a key source of illicit funding for now-ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

Syria’s new authorities who took power in December 2024 have been working to combat the Captagon trade.