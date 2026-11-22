Syrian authorities announce the destruction of large quantities of narcotics, including 400 million Captagon pills seized by security forces in multiple operations.
“Large quantities of narcotic and psychotropic substances seized during various security operations were destroyed in batches,” the drug enforcement department announces in a statement carried by state news agency SANA.
It adds that the quantities destroyed included “400 million Captagon pills, 12.2 tonnes of hashish, in addition to 2.3 tonnes of cannabis plants, six kilograms of heroin, as well as 5.4 million narcotic pills.”
“Tools and equipment used in smuggling, concealment, transport, and manufacture, including chemical substances,” were also destroyed.
Synthetic stimulant Captagon became Syria’s largest export after the civil war began in 2011, flooding the region and becoming a key source of illicit funding for now-ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.
Syria’s new authorities who took power in December 2024 have been working to combat the Captagon trade.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Animal lovers, this one's for you
I want to watch
I want to watch
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
In 1935, Rabbi Max Shorenstein left Denmark to pursue his lifelong dream: building a zoo in Tel Aviv and teaching children to love animals. The Tel Aviv Zoo became one of the city’s greatest attractions, but envy, greed, and corruption drove Shorenstein from the paradise he created.
The film 'There Are No Lions in Tel Aviv' is available to screen November 19-26 for members of our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. Join the Community today to support our work and watch our DocuNation series of outstanding Israeli documentary films.
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel