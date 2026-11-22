Negotiating teams from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and MK Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party have begun a fresh round of talks aimed at exploring the possibility of forming a unity government at the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya, according to Hebrew media reports.

“We hope for genuine negotiations, at least on our part. We hope that, on their part, this is not just for show,” Likud faction chair MK Ofir Katz says upon arriving at the hotel, according to the Ynet news site.

Katz and Netanyahu’s longtime lawyer Michael Rabello are representing Likud in the talks, while Yashar is represented by MK Chili Tropper, Netanyahu’s one-time chief of staff Yoav Horowitz, and Tropper’s former chief of staff Guy Gutman.