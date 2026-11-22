Saudi Arabia condemns Iran’s “heinous” attack on a civilian industrial facility in Bahrain yesterday, saying that it fully backs any measures Manama takes to protect itself.

In a statement from its Foreign Ministry, Riyadh accuses Iran of undermining regional stability, targeting civilian sites, and violating international law.

“The Kingdom holds Iran responsible for the consequences of its continued perpetration of these flagrant attacks,” says the Foreign Ministry.

According to Bahrain’s Interior Ministry, a disabled Bahraini citizen was in stable condition after being hurt in the attack, while a Pakistani resident was critically injured.

Qatar, which is serving as a mediator between Iran and the US, also blasts the attack as a “gross violation” of Bahrain’s sovereignty and an “egregious breach of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and the principles of good-neighborly relations.”

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry says the strike a “grave escalation that imperils the security and stability of the region and impairs diplomatic endeavors, as well as regional and international efforts to achieve security and stability.”

Bahrain gave no details on the location or nature of the site that was struck. Residents told AFP they saw smoke rising over Sitra Island, on Bahrain’s east coast, home to several industrial sites including a refinery run by state oil company Bapco.