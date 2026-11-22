A prominent vet says there is just a five percent chance that the rabies that killed a woman was linked to the dog in a photograph circulated by the Agriculture Ministry, due to the fact that the dog died weeks before the woman did.

“There is a ticking bomb carrying rabies somewhere and there might be a child or another person licking and kissing the dog they’ve adopted and we’re going to end up with another tragedy,” warns Hilik Marom, CEO of the animal hospital in Kiryat Anavim, outside Jerusalem, and a spokesman for the Israel Companion Animals Veterinary Association.

“We’ve demanded that the Agriculture Ministry stop everything and undertake a real investigation of this case. They have to go back to the animal shelter where [the victim] was volunteering, question everyone, understand where she traveled, question her mother and father.”

He says that when asked if they had carried out such a probe, the ministry noted the family’s devastation, but Marom says “it’s irresponsible and careless to wait.”

Marom explains that rabies is only infectious once symptoms appear.

“An infected animal becomes infectious only in the last stage, when the virus reaches the salivary glands and the brain,” he says. “In half of all cases, this takes 19 to 22 days. In up to 95% of the rest, it takes 60 to 66 days, with the remaining five percent taking over 69 or 70 days.”

He explains that the dog identified by the Agriculture Ministry had been seen roaming around a pop-up cafe between Kfar Rut and Kfar Lapid in central Israel for over 60 days without showing any signs of illness.

She was not known to have bitten anyone, and when the now deceased volunteer took her to the vet for a checkup on the day she was picked up, there was nothing suggesting any illness.

The vet checked her, Marom goes on, finding no signs of bites or fights. Her lymph nodes and temperature were normal. The vet told the volunteer to keep the dog for ten days before bringing her back for a rabies jab, an identifying microchip, and spaying.

The dog spent another ten days with the family and was completely healthy, Marom says. “A dog is infectious when its character changes, it hypersalivates, and it shows neurological signs. This dog presented nothing.”

He adds that after the animal died, on September 9, following spaying, there was no reason for the vet to perform an autopsy.

Explaining that the virus is transferred via a bite into muscle, dripping onto an open wound, or contact with mucous membranes in the eye, mouth, or elsewhere, he says the deceased woman was likely infected 19 days before she died.

“She could have been licked or could have kissed a sweet stray puppy,” he says.