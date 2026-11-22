Democrats chairman Yair Golan says forming a minority government with the support of the Arab parties is the only “realistic alternative” to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as coalition talks led by Yashar’s Gadi Eisenkot enter their third week with no significant progress.

“We promised to replace Netanyahu as soon as possible. This is our central commitment to the public, and anyone delaying its fulfillment will have to explain themselves,” Golan writes in a post on X.

“A minority government is currently the only realistic alternative,” he says. “If the delays are part of a negotiating tactic, it is time to stop playing games.”

Golan warns against forming a unity government with Netanyahu, saying anyone pursuing such an arrangement is “stabbing their voters in the back.”

His remarks come after B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett met with Netanyahu for two hours last week, reportedly without previously notifying his allies in the bloc led by Eisenkot. Bennett subsequently ruled out sitting in a government under Netanyahu, reaffirming his support for a unity government led by Eisenkot and including Likud.

“We, the leaders of the change bloc, were elected to replace Netanyahu, not to sit with him. Therefore, the Democrats will oppose any such unity move,” Golan says.

Golan also urges his allies against making an agreement with the ultra-Orthodox parties in order to form a coalition, arguing that negotiations can continue from a position of strength after a government is formed, amid ongoing talks between the Eisenkot-led bloc and United Torah Judaism.

“We have an excellent partnership with [Ra’am chairman] Mansour Abbas, and I believe agreements can also be reached with the Joint List,” he says about the two Arab-majority parties. “This possibility must be seriously considered, not ruled out in advance – certainly not for dark motives that reek of racism.”

Golan demands that the bloc’s leaders explain “what is preventing the government from being formed, who is responsible for resolving the disputes and when a decision will be reached,” warning that Israel faces urgent security and diplomatic challenges and has “no more time to waste.”

Golan is the only leader of the four-party Eisenkot-led bloc to openly back forming a government with the support of the Arab parties.

Eisenkot, who received the mandate to form a government from President Isaac Herzog earlier this month, has until December 6 to assemble a coalition, with the possibility of a two-week extension. The Yashar leader indicated on Friday that he would move to establish a minority government – likely relying on the support of the Arab parties – if efforts to form a majority coalition fail.