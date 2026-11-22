The Haifa District Court on Sunday sentenced David Abu Aziz of Nesher, near Haifa, to life imprisonment for the aggravated murder of attorney Ephraim Arnon, whom he stabbed to death outside his home in March 2021.

The court also gave Abu Aziz, 68, an 18-month suspended sentence and ordered him to pay NIS 258,000 (approximately $77,000) in compensation to Arnon’s widow.

Abu Aziz was previously convicted of murdering another Nesher resident in 1980, but was released after just 13 years, in 1993.

According to the indictment, Abu Aziz decided to kill Arnon over legal proceedings the attorney had conducted as a court-appointed receiver, working to remove Abu Aziz from disputed property in an industrial area of Nesher.

On March 24, 2021, Arnon, 71, was leaving his home for work with his wife, Ruth, when two masked assailants attacked him, stabbing him 37 times. His wife attempted to fight off the attackers and suffered injuries to her hands.

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At Sunday’s sentencing, Judge Avi Levy said Arnon had been killed because he had tirelessly fulfilled his duties under the law.

“A weight has been lifted off my heart. Justice has been done,” Ruth Arnon said, according to Channel 13.

In a separate case in August 2026, attorney Arbel Feldman was shot dead in his Rishon Lezion office, allegedly by a disgruntled client. Following the killing, the Israel Bar Association established a team to assist lawyers facing threats from clients.