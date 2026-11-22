Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 22, 2026
Likud, Yashar say follow-up meeting to be held after today’s talks on unity government
Likud and Yashar will hold additional talks on a potential unity government, the parties say in a joint statement at the conclusion of today’s four-hour meeting.
The statement does not say when the next meeting will be held.
The brief statement adds that during today’s meeting, “positions on a number of substantive issues were presented and a detailed discussion about them took place.”
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