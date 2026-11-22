Talks between negotiating teams from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and MK Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar have concluded for the day, around four hours after they began, according to Hebrew media reports.

The talks, which focused on the possibility of forming a unity government, took place at the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya.

Likud was represented at the talks by MK Ofir Katz and Netanyahu’s longtime lawyer Michael Rabello, while Yashar was represented by MK Chili Tropper, Netanyahu’s one-time chief of staff Yoav Horowitz, and Tropper’s former chief of staff Guy Gutman.