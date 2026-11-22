Some 815 construction and infrastructure companies collapsed in Israel in 2026, an increase of approximately 85% since 2022, as rising costs, labor shortages and mounting financing pressures take a growing toll on the industry, according to an annual survey by CofaceBDi.

The survey of approximately 190 contractors finds that 85% experienced some degree of labor shortage in the past year, while 93% reported rising construction costs. Of those reporting higher costs, 68% said they absorbed the increases themselves, further eroding profit margins.

Profitability deteriorated sharply among publicly traded companies. Pretax profit margins fell to 3.4% of revenue in the first half of 2026, down from 7.7% in the same period of 2024. Gross profit margins declined from 17.7% to 15.3%, while net financing expenses climbed from 4.2% to 6.7% of revenue.

The industry’s risk index reached 7.11 in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 6.52 for the economy as a whole.

Despite the pressures, 45% of contractors expect their own businesses to grow, and 44% plan to increase investment in 2027, according to CofaceBDi. Some 83% expect apartment prices to continue rising.

Israel’s housing market has slowed over the past year, partly in reaction to the multifront war that started when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023. High interest rates, a record supply of unsold new housing, and high prices have also tamped down sales activity.