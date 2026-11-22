The Agriculture Ministry publishes a report about the dog it claims was infected with rabies and responsible for the death of a 30-year-old woman on Saturday.

It presents a timeline, according to which the American Bully puppy was born in January 2026 in Na’ale to an unvaccinated female American Bully, whose rabies vaccine had lapsed in February 2025. The puppy was sold in late February last year and subsequently kept in a yard in Kfar Ruth, where residents, witnessing periods of neglect, walked and fed her. On July 11, 2026, she was documented roaming in Kfar Ruth, taken to Modiin, and then returned to her owner.

On August 27, 2026, a Kfar Ruth resident took the dog from the yard and placed her with a foster family in Kfar Shmuel that considered adopting her, the report goes on. The dog visited a vet on September 1 for deworming and a 6-in-1 shot (which protects against several diseases), then returned to the vet on September 8 for spaying, microchipping, and a first rabies vaccine. Early on September 9, she became weak, developed severe ataxia and seizures, and died on the clinic table, with her body sent for disposal rather than rabies testing due to suspected anesthesia side effects.

“During fostering, the dog slept in bed with the foster mother — who was not known to have been bitten, though her previously vaccinated sister was — and may also have escaped the yard. The foster mother sought care starting October 30 for chest pain and generalized itching that progressed to dysphagia, hydrophobia, and coma, leading to hospitalization at the Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) near Rishon Lezion, and a confirmed human rabies diagnosis on November 18, 2026.”

The ministry says local and regional authorities in the area have established situation rooms, traced contacts with the dog — including a 180-person wedding yard event on October 23 — ordered quarantines or booster vaccinations for animals exposed to the American Bully, and coordinated the distribution of vaccination baits and wildlife culling.