Footage circulated online by Arab media outlets purports to show an IDF officer visiting his family in the Syrian Druze village of Hader, reportedly 40 years after he left.

However, the military says the man seen in the clip is not an IDF officer, but rather a member of another Israeli security agency.

Hader is located within the IDF’s buffer zone in southern Syria.

The video shows the security officer exiting a car while dressed in an IDF uniform and bearing the rank of lieutenant colonel, and embracing his apparent family.

In response to the video, the military tells The Times of Israel that “this is not an IDF officer, but an employee of the defense establishment.”

بعد هروب دام ٤٠ عاما والتحاق بالجيش الإسرائيلي.. عاطف حسون يزور عائلته بسوريا مستفيدا من التوغل الإسرائيلي في بلدة حضر بريف القنيطرة #العربية pic.twitter.com/KOTeZJncvb — العربية (@AlArabiya) November 22, 2026