Today’s four-hour unity government meeting between representatives of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar’s MK Gadi Eisenkot reportedly did not touch on the possibility of a rotation agreement in the Prime Minister’s Office, and instead focused on other areas of contention.

According to the Walla news outlet, the topics discussed by the negotiating teams included judicial overhaul, ultra-Orthodox military conscription, and a state commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023, attack.

However, it reports that next to no agreements were reached.

Channel 12 reports that Yashar’s negotiating team has demanded that Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party be excluded from any potential unity government, but that Likud is so far refusing to commit to this.