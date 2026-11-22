Head of the Binyamin Regional Council settlement municipal authority and chairman of the Yesha Council Yisrael Ganz condemns violence perpetrated by settler extremists overnight Saturday-Sunday, while at the same time criticizing those labeling the explicitly political violence as Jewish terrorism.

“I condemn the vehicle arson and graffiti that occurred last night in Judea and Samaria,” says Ganz, referring to the West Bank by its biblical name.

He adds, “These serious acts also harm the settlement movement and residents who build it [up] every day.” He does not mention the Palestinian victims of the violence.

Ganz also calls on the police and army “to act together determinedly” to bring those responsible to justice.

Settler extremists attacked the West Bank villages of Deir al-Sudan, Deir Abu Mash’al and Kafr Malik in the central West Bank Saturday night, setting fire to vehicles and at least one agricultural structure, and spray-painting graffiti on buildings, according to Palestinian media reports and footage from the villages.

The graffiti included messages such as “Greetings from Susya,” in reference to a recently evacuated illegal settlement outpost in the Susya area, “Revenge,” and “In blood and fire Judea fell, in blood and fire Judea will arise.”

Ganz, in his statement to the press, goes on to accuse “Israeli politicians” of “adopting the language and terminology of anti-Israel campaigns, foremost among them the term ‘Jewish terrorism,’ thereby serving those who seek to tarnish Israel’s image around the world.”

“The attempt to exploit the serious acts of a handful of criminals in order to smear an entire community and score political points at the expense of the residents of Judea and Samaria is irresponsible. The farms and communities, long-established and new alike, are an inseparable part of the State of Israel and of its defensive framework.”

Over 200 illegal settlement outposts and illegal farming outposts have been established over the last four years by settler activists, at times with the assistance, cooperation or encouragement of settlement municipal authorities such as the Binyamin Regional Council in the central West Bank, which Ganz heads.

Residents of these outposts have said that their goal is to take control of large tracts of land in the West Bank, while activists from such outposts have repeatedly been documented committing violence against local Palestinian communities.