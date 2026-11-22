The Knesset Arrangements Committee is set to convene tomorrow to approve the transfer of legislation repealing the outgoing government’s law weakening the attorney general’s powers to a separate special committee, following concerns raised by Knesset Legal Adviser Sagit Afik over a conflict of interest involving Democrats MK Gilad Kariv, who was set to lead the committee tasked with preparing the legislation.

Afik ruled earlier today that Kariv cannot oversee the legislation concerning the attorney general because he is under investigation for allegedly leaking classified information from a closed-door Knesset committee meeting in 2023, with Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara responsible for deciding whether to indict him or close the case.

The Arrangements Committee is also set to approve the establishment of four additional special committees: one to combat crime and violence in Arab society, another to promote socioeconomic equality, a third to oversee implementation of a law passed last year to establish a military tribunal to try those suspected of involvement in the massacre of Israelis and foreign nationals on October 7, and a fourth to strengthen the Negev and Galilee.

According to Hebrew media reports, the committee on crime and violence in Arab society is expected to be chaired by a lawmaker from either the Arab-majority Ra’am or Joint List parties; the committee on the Negev and Galilee is expected to be chaired by a lawmaker from Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad party, while Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky, who co-sponsored the bipartisan law prosecuting suspected perpetrators of October 7, is expected to head the committee overseeing its implementation.