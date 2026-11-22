Sergio Dolev, director of Veterinary Services at the Agriculture Ministry, says he is “80 percent certain” that the American Bully dog captured in photographs was responsible for infecting a 30-year-old woman with rabies in central Israel. The woman died yesterday of the disease.

He says as much after the CEO of an animal hospital in Kiryat Anavim claimed that it was highly unlikely that the dog in question was actually the one to pass the disease onto the woman.

Dolev tells The Times of Israel that without the ability to investigate the dog’s corpse — as it died following spay surgery and the vet treating it disposed of its body without an autopsy — there were four facts strengthening the connection between the woman and the dog:

The 11-month-old female dog was not vaccinated against rabies

It spent time wandering around a rabies hotspot in central Israel

The timeline fit, given it takes six to eight weeks for a dog of its size to develop the symptoms of rabies and become infectious

Testimony from the vet and someone who spoke to the deceased woman’s mother indicated behavioral changes in the dog after the surgery. The dog died the day after being spayed.

Dolev says that with the funeral taking place today, the family did not want to speak with the ministry, but that reports of her having been involved in animal rescue appear to be exaggerated, if not untrue.

He says that Jordan, from which many wild and feral animals cross into Israel, has refused permission for Israel to drop baits with rabies vaccines onto its side of the border.

He adds that the Veterinary Services have almost completed a major multi-step plan to reduce the number of stray dogs, including improved sanitation, adoption, and enforcement, adding more vets, and granting the Agriculture Ministry authority to act.

“Today, we have no authority over stray dogs; it all lies with the local authorities,” he says.

The program will cost tens of millions of shekels, he goes on, and budget approval will have to wait for the new government.