The IDF’s Arabic-language spokeswoman, Lt. Col. Ella Waweya, reveals she recently visited a school in a Christian village in southern Lebanon and met with schoolchildren there.

In a video published earlier today to commemorate Lebanon’s independence day, Waweya shares photos from her visit to the school in the village of Debel, within the IDF’s south Lebanon buffer zone.

“During my recent visit to southern Lebanon, I saw the beauty of the land, but even more beautiful was the hope in the children’s eyes and their simple dreams of a safe future and better days,” she says.

Debel, like several other Christian communities in southern Lebanon, had not been ordered by Israel to evacuate amid the fighting against Hezbollah.

Responding to the video, Hassan Murad, a Lebanese MP who heads a parliamentary education committee, says the visit “constitutes a blatant assault on Lebanese sovereignty and a flagrant violation of the sanctity of educational institutions, crossing all national, humanitarian and ethical red lines.”

“Lebanese public schools are not open territory, and our children are not media material for the Israeli military to use. Those who attack our land and destroy our homes and schools cannot become guests in our children’s classrooms, nor present themselves as guardians of childhood and education,” he says, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.

Murad also calls on the Lebanese government to “act immediately to verify what happened and the circumstances surrounding it, determine how the visit took place and which parties permitted or facilitated it, establish responsibility and take the necessary legal and administrative measures.”

#لبنان الأرز، لبنان #فيروز والرحابنة، لبنان الجبال والقرى الحلوة، لبنان اللي غنّتله فيروز بحبك يا لبنان…وطن بيستاهل السلام والأمان والحياة. بزيارتي الأخيرة لجنوب لبنان، شفت جمال الأرض، بس الأجمل كان الأمل بعيون الأطفال، وأحلامهن البسيطة بمستقبل آمن وأيام أحلى. بعيد الاستقلال،… pic.twitter.com/fKntXm3uAZ — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) November 22, 2026