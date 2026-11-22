Senior officials from Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party and United Torah Judaism have made progress in coalition negotiations over military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men, Channel 12 reports, citing meetings held over the past 24 hours that negotiators described as “significant.”

Sources in UTJ’s Degel HaTorah faction say that “positive progress” has been made, but caution that the sides remain “far from exchanging draft proposals.”

Eisenkot is expected to present a revised conscription framework this week after the faction’s spiritual leaders rejected his previous proposal, which would have preserved exemptions for yeshiva students equivalent to three percent of each annual conscription cohort.

The Yashar leader and his bloc partners all campaigned on ending sweeping military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men, though Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman has since softened his position, saying he would accept a framework considerably more favorable to the Haredi parties.