US President Donald Trump tells Fox News that he is inclined to launch another offensive against Iran if a deal is not reached by the new year.

The remark is similar to other threats Trump has made since launching the war against Iran in February.

Fox News, which does not provide the full transcript of Trump’s remarks in the phone interview, reports that Trump also said Iran is not showing signs that it is interested in reaching a deal that he could accept.

President Trump told Fox News he's inclined to resume strikes against Iran after the new year. The President responded to reports of Iran planning to test the U.S. naval blockade. "I hope they do, they'll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy." pic.twitter.com/wziCX97eRL — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) November 22, 2026