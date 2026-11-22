Iran has started imposing rolling power cuts across the country in a move touted by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, as damage to key infrastructure during the Middle East war deepens an already severe energy crunch, state media reports.

To promote the cuts, Pezeshkian invited state media to his office to show him working in the dark and without heating, video footage shows.

In a Persian-language video with English subtitles, the Iranian president tells a reporter that “people, and we in government, must do something so the [electricity] production cycle doesn’t stop.”

“There is enough light,” he says, gesturing at a lit desk lamp in front of him. “You don’t need to turn all of this on to get your work done.”

He tells the reporter that if conditions “get really bad,” he will move all his staff to a smaller space to further save on electricity.

???????? Iran's president is now running his office with the lights AND heating turned off. Masoud Pezeshkian invited state television inside to show how he's cutting energy use as Iran struggles with worsening shortages. He even says staff may have to move into a smaller room when… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 21, 2026

“Given the country’s fuel supply conditions, the electricity sector will be forced to impose distribution restrictions from Sunday,” Mohammad Allahdad, head of Iran’s national electricity company, told state TV yesterday.

The outages are expected to last around two hours every two days, or up to two hours a day, depending on the area, he said.

Iran has introduced similar measures in recent years due to fuel shortages at power plants.

Pezeshkian has said US and Israeli strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure had made energy problems worse ahead of winter.

“The attack on the country’s gas infrastructure has aggravated the situation, and we should therefore expect difficulties this winter,” he is quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

Despite boasting some of the world’s largest oil and gas reserves, Iran has long struggled to meet domestic energy demand.

Its aging power grid has also suffered from years of underinvestment, partly due to decades of Western sanctions.

Repeated blackouts have sparked public frustration, forcing authorities to shut public offices and scale back services during periods of extreme weather and fuel shortages.