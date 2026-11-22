IDF Military Intelligence officials warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a meeting last week that an Israeli attack on Iran, which Netanyahu is reportedly contemplating, could trigger a wider regional conflict involving Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, Channel 12 reports.

According to the Hebrew network, the warning was delivered during a closed-door meeting last week attended by Netanyahu and senior defense officials, amid intensive discussions in recent weeks over Israel’s military options against the Islamic Republic.

Military Intelligence reportedly assesses that an Israeli strike could ignite “multiple fronts,” contradicting alleged expectations of Netanyahu and Mossad Chief Roman Gofman that an operation could remain limited to three to five days.

The report also says opposition politician Avigdor Liberman’s recent warning against attacking Iran stems from concerns that Netanyahu is considering a unilateral strike without American involvement or approval.

Liberman said last week that any Israeli attack right now would be unjustified and “completely motivated by politics.”

The IDF declines to comment to Channel 12 on remarks made during closed-door meetings.

Separately, the Kan public broadcaster cites an unnamed source as saying that Netanyahu is pressing Trump to strike Iran “as soon as possible,” adding that the president has yet to make a decision and is reportedly reluctant to do so.