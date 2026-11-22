An issue with Delta Air Lines’ weight and balance automation system is causing flight delays Sunday at its hub in Atlanta and nationwide.

Delta says in a statement that its teams are using manual workarounds to get flights off the ground while they continue to work to restore automation. The delays come as Americans begin traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday this week.

The Federal Aviation Administration says on X that Delta is working to resolve the issues, and that the delays are not related to any FAA air traffic systems.

Earlier this month, a malfunction in the FAA’s network led to the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years. The stoppage lasted for more than four hours, and carriers canceled and delayed swaths of flights as they worked to recover. Just days after that, United Airlines saw its own system outage — forcing it to delay departing flights.

As of midday local time, the flight-tracking website FlightAware says 48 percent of Delta’s flights are delayed.

FlightAware says that 38% of flights out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — Delta’s hub and the United States’ busiest airport — are delayed, while about 36% of flights destined for the airport are delayed.