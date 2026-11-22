A bill to limit prime ministerial terms to eight years in total and bar indicted politicians from forming a government is set to be brought for a preliminary reading in the Knesset on Wednesday, where it is expected to pass, Channel 12 reports.

The proposal, sponsored by Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer and representatives of the other parties in Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc, would also end a sitting prime minister’s tenure if he were indicted on serious criminal charges involving moral turpitude. It would prevent a politician facing an indictment from receiving the mandate to form a government, unless the Central Elections Committee chairman determined that the alleged offenses did not involve moral turpitude.

The bill would also repeal a 2023 law that sharply restricted the circumstances in which a prime minister could be declared incapacitated. The High Court of Justice ruled that the law had been enacted for the personal benefit of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing a corruption trial, and delayed its implementation until the formation of a new government.

Forer’s legislation is aimed squarely at Netanyahu, who has been on trial for more than six years on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Netanyahu has been prime minister for some 19 years over three separate stints, including a 12-year run from 2009 to 2021.

If approved, the bill would take effect once a new government is formed.

Channel 12 speculates that the bill is unlikely to advance without substantial changes, as it could be deemed unconstitutional for seeking to remove a political figure from the running; the network says it is more likely to serve as further leverage against Netanyahu in coalition talks.