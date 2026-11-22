Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemns the visit of an Israeli army spokeswoman to a school in southern Lebanon.

Earlier, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokeswoman, Lt. Col. Ella Waweya, revealed she recently visited a school in the Christian village of Debel, located in the military’s south Lebanon buffer zone.

Salam, in a statement quoted by Lebanon’s National News Agency, says, “The use of students in a military and propaganda display constitutes a violation of the sanctity of schools and children’s rights.”

“An occupying force has no right to exploit our children to improve the image of its occupation or impose its dominance on our people in the south,” he adds.

The IDF has not yet responded to a request for comment on the reason for the visit and what Waweya discussed with the schoolchildren.