Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar issues a rare condemnation of settler violence after last night’s arson attacks targeting a number of Palestinian towns near Ramallah, in the West Bank.

“I condemn the vandal and arson attacks conducted last night in villages in Judea and Samaria by a handful of extremists. These attacks are against our values and do not represent the law-abiding citizens of Judea and Samaria,” Sa’ar says, while speaking at the ELNET conference in Jerusalem.

“Israeli authorities are firmly committed to enforcing the law against extremist violence.”

“Police investigation has begun, but more than that, there has been a significant increase in indictments, as well as other law enforcement activities during the last year,” Sa’ar claims without providing any figures. “This is rarely reported in European media.”