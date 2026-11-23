The commander of Israel’s National Traffic Police, Amir Jibli, was involved in a traffic accident on Route 4 near the Ra’anana Junction on Sunday evening in which a cyclist was moderately injured, police said in a statement.
Jibli “immediately notified emergency services and police officials,” the force said.
“Traffic investigators from the Sharon district arrived at the scene and began investigating the incident.”
Jibli was driving a police vehicle when he struck the cyclist, according to Ynet, which also reported that witnesses said they saw the cyclist riding through a red light.
Jibli appeared to have been traveling on green when the collision occurred, according to i24NEWS reporter Lee Ayash.
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